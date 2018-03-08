Wisconsin attorney general launches re-election bid

Wisconsin's Republican Attorney, General Brad Schimel, says he's running for re-election this fall.

Schimel was first elected in 2014. He made his campaign for re-election official Thursday, releasing an online ad touting his work to combat opioid abuse, human trafficking and elder abuse.

Former federal prosecutor Josh Kaul is the only Democrat so far to announce a run against Schimel. The filing deadline is June 1. The primary election is Aug. 3, with the general election following on Nov. 6.

Schimel's ad does not mention that he is a Republican, and the announcer on the ad refers to the A.G. as "independent".

Schimel campaign aide Matthew Dobler didn't immediately reply to an email asking why Schimel didn't mention that he's a Republican.

Schimel has supported President Trump and repeatedly touted lawsuits he's filed against former President Barack Obama's administration. Schimel and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last week filed a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate.