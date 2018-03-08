Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

Another convicted sex offender is about to be released to live in Eau Claire.
Matthew Hoyt was convicted in 2007 of child sexual assault. Police say he will get out of prison Tuesday, March 13, and will live in a residence on the 100 block of Randall Street.
Hoyt will be on GPS monitoring, and cannot have unsupervised contact with minors, drink alcohol, or go into bars.
