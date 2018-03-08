Historic Eau Claire home to be torn down

A local developer's offer of a free historic home to anyone willing to move it has had no takers, meaning it will be torn down within the next couple of years.

John Mogensen owns several properties in the 500 block of Menomonie Street, including the 156 year old Randall home. It was built by Adin Randall, one of Eau Claire's early businessmen and a developer of the city.

The Eau Claire Landmarks Commission and Eau Claire Historical Preservation Foundation both concluded there is very little of the original architecture left, and it would not be worth it to try to move the home to a new site.

Mogensen says he plans to eventually tear down the home and others nearby, and constructing new housing. He does not have a timetable as of yet.