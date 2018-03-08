School threat prompts precautions at Flambeau H.S.

Tony (WQOW) -- The Flambeau School District offered limited access to the school Thursday morning, after they were notified of a threat.



In a letter to parents, school officials did not describe the nature of the threat, but did say that the suspect did not enter school property and was detained by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.



The district wrote that the incident has prompted additional precautions, including more stringent verification at the front door. Also, students in grades 6-12 will no longer be allowed liquids into the building. No reason was given for that restriction.



This is the third incident at a Rusk County school in the past two weeks. Last week, the Bruce School District said a high school student was taken into custody for making threats of violence. Several days later, a student was found to have a backpack with knives and a BB gun.

