Former Menomonie H.S. student convicted for making terroristic threats

Dunn County (WQOW) -- A student accused of leaving a threatening note at Menomonie High School, has now been convicted of a felony charge.



The note, found in the school restroom November 14, 2017, said the school was going to be "shot up" that day. The threat prompted the school to go into an emergency lockdown.



This week, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf said the 15 year old girl, who admitted to writing the note, has been found guilty of making terroristic threats. Since she is a juvenile, she will be sentenced in a closed, confidential hearing.



Nodolf said in a news release: "Without exception, students in Dunn County deserve educational environments that are safe and free from fear, violence, and threats. As both the District Attorney and a parent, I will not tolerate threats or violence of any kind or type in our schools. My Office has a zero-tolerance policy against threats or violence in our educational environments, and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."