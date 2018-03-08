Chippewa Valley Votes helps register people to vote

Eau Claire (WQOW)- If you're planning on voting during the spring election, make sure you're registered.

The Chippewa Valley Votes organization worked at six locations Thursday to help the community get registered to vote.



Karen Voss, a volunteer for the organization, said they're trying to make the process easier for the community.

"People will show up to vote and discover that they don't have the right ID, they may find out that they don't have the right ID and simply give up on the process of trying to get registered to vote, and that's a hurdle," Voss said. "We want to get them past that hurdle so they can get the right id and get registered to vote."

Voss said for students on UW-Eau Claire's campus, there's a student voter ID that a student can obtain. She said the organization can also help people change their addresses so they're ready to vote.



The Chippewa Valley Votes is helping people get registered at the Eau Claire LE Phillips Public Library, UWEC Davies Center, Menomonie Market Food Coop, Chippewa Falls Public Library and the Colfax Public Library until 7 p.m. Thursday.



The spring election is April 3.

