UW-Eau Claire hosts history competition for middle and high school students

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Middle and high school students around Wisconsin are making history fun through a healthy competition.

UW- Eau Claire hosted the Northwestern Wisconsin Regional National History Day competition for the 14th year Thursday.



More than 300 students from 15 schools competed, hoping to advance to the state level. This year's theme was "conflict and compromise in history."



Students were able to decide what topic and what category they wanted to submit their history projects in. They were able to choose between doing a documentary, exhibit, dramatic performance, website or research paper.



There were 65 judges at the competition, deciding who will move on to the next level.

"One of my favorites part about talking about National History Day is when you're walking around a competition like this, there is students talking in the hallways and you get to over hear as a coordinator the conversations happening and students are constantly saying what they didn't expect to happen," Judge Jenny Kalvaitis, representing the Wisconsin Historical Society said. "And my favorite comment of all though is actually when students say they didn't expect to have fun doing this."



Kalvaitis said awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Thursday, and three people from each category will move on to the state competition on April 21st in Madison.