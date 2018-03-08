Amherst Falcons soar past St. Thomas Cavaliers in D3 semifinal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) - The Amherst Falcons started out with the lead in the Division 3 Semifinals and never looked back against Saint Thomas More.

The Falcons started out of the game on a 12-2 run, with St. Thomas shooting only 6 percent from the field at one point during that stretch.

Amherst lead 27-12 at intermission.

In the second half, St Thomas showed signs of promise, bringing the lead to single digits at points - but the Falcons were just too much.

With 1:20 to play, Amherst's lead was only 8, 40-32. Grace Moe went to the line and missed the front end of the one-and-one with just under a minute to play. She grabbed her own rebound and was followed. She made of her next two shots from the line to extend the lead to 13.

Heather Pearson was a big part of Amherst's success leading all scorers with 17 points.

Amherst ran out of the rest of the clock to take the game by a final of 45-32.

Amherst moves on to play Marshall for the D3 state title game Saturday