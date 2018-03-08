Kwik Trip receipt leads to burglary arrests in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire police claim a Kwik Trip receipt left at a crime scene led to a pair of burglary arrests.



According to police, officers were called to a Winona State Bank location in Eau Claire on Monday. Bank officials said the business had been burglarized over the weekend. Among the items missing were computers, tools and money.



While investigating, police said they found a water bottle with a Kwik Trip receipt. After reviewing surveillance tape, officers were able to identify Daniel Reeves and Jessica Ness as the culprits.



Reeves and Ness were interviewed by officers and taken into custody. According to police, the stolen property has not been located and they think another person may have been involved.



Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Greuel at 715-839-4970.