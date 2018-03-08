Eau Claire school police working to ensure student's safety during national walkout

17 minutes of walking and 17 seconds of silence, a movement students all across the country are participating in next Wednesday on March 14th. That date will mark a month after the Parkland High School massacre.

Students in Eau Claire are planing to partake in the event now known as "#ENOUGH National Walkout."

Dylan Carrier, is a sophomore at Memorial High School and she's planning to participate in the national walkout next Wednesday.

"There are a group of students at Memorial who decided to organize a movement here because it's a national school walk out and I guess just like the name, enough is enough it's been an issue for so long in our country," Carrier said.

She's walking out hoping to make a difference.

"There are so many innocent students, families, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and friends that have lost people to these shootings and I think that really needs to be recognized and action needs to be brought to it," Carrier added.



Eau Claire Area School District officials recognize their students' desire to voice their beliefs but said in a letter yesterday, they're concerned it could create, "A national public opportunity for an act of violence". That's why officials are now planning to have a police presence at the walkouts.

"We are working collaboratively both with the schools through the administration and staff and through the police department through our administration to ensure that we have adequate resources available on the school's end and through the police department's end to make sure of everyone's safe at the event," School Resource Officer at Memorial High School, Ben Hundt said.

School resource officers at both Memorial and North High Schools are working to make sure students fighting for safety, don't end up in danger.

"We've also been working with the students at the schools. We're working closely with them, having conversations about making sure that they remain safe. We've been monitoring online the presence, so that we can make sure we have adequate resources," Hundt added.

Memorial High School's Principal, Trevor Kohlhepp on Thursday reiterated to News 18 that any activity should be safe and secure.

The national walkout is next Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and Carrier told News 18 she knows of at least 35 students participating in the event.

Parents can call their child out of class for the walk, otherwise their absence will be unexcused.

Kohlhepp said regular class schedules will take place during the morning on March 14th.