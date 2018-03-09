MUST SEE: Shelter pets enjoy donated chairs

(WQOW) -- The cats and dogs in on Illinois shelter are feeling at home as they await their new families.
The shelter in Galesburg is looking for old chairs to make the animals feel comfortable while they wait to meet potential owners. A video posted to Facebook of the pets enjoying the chairs racked up more than 14-million views. Since then, donations have been rolling in from all over the country.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.