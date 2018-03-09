3/9: Chippewa Valley Community Chorus upcoming concerts

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Community Chorus has several concerts planned and they're inviting you.

This weekend at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, several choirs will join together for the Chippewa Valley Community Choir's annual concert. This year's theme is "What a Wonderful World". The theme was picked to remind people how wonderful things can be.

Other Choirs will also be there. The Stand in the Light Memory Choir and the Chippewa Valley Youth Choir will be singing as well.