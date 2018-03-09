Eric Larsen announces bid for Eau Claire Assembly seat

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eric Larsen, a former Eau Claire City Council member, announced his candidacy for the 91st Assembly seat Friday.

Larsen, a retired Deputy Chief of Police for the Eau Claire Police Department, is a member of the city Plan Commission.

He said he decided to run because he has seen first hand how the current legislature and Governor Walker have diminished the authority of local communities and school districts like Eau Claire's to control their own destiny.

Larsen said he will fight for the following issues:

Clean government and accountability for political corruption.

The rights of workers to collectively bargain.

An independent DNR and environmental laws that apply equally to everyone.

Restoration of funding for K-12 and University systems.

Acceptance of federal Medicaid money and a Badger Care option on the exchange.

A sustainable revenue stream for the state infrastructure systems.

Larsen is the third candidate to announce in a week.

