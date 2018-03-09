Black Hawk uses strong defensive effort on way to D5 semifinal win

GREEN BAY Wis. (WKOW) - Poor shooting and a plethora of turnovers proved to be too much for Newman Catholic against Black Hawk in the Division 5 Semifinal Friday morning at the Resch Center.

Bailey Butler lead Black Hawk's command with 17 points to lead the Warriors to a 57-31 win.

Black Hawk shot 31 percent in the first half and only turned the ball over 3 times. Newman Catholic turned the ball over 14 times while only shooting 15 percent from the field. Those differences game Black Hawk a 26-9 lead at the break.

In the second half, Newman Catholic drew a quick turnover and drained a three to close the gap to 26-12. Black Hawk's Bailey Butler answered with a three of her own to make it 29-14 Black Hawk.

The Warriors did not look back, extending the lead to 53-28 when reserves came into the game for both squads.

Black Hawk advances to play for the Division 5 state title on Saturday.

Newman Catholic turned the ball over 26 times, compared to only 5 times for Black Hawk