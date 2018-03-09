Kendhammer Sentencing: Release possible after 30 years

The West Salem man convicted of killing his wife has the possibility of release from prison but only after serving at least 30 years.

Judge Todd Bjerke sentenced Todd Kendhammer to life in prison with the potential for release on March 9, 2048.

Sentencing for Kendhammer was Friday morning in a La Crosse County courtroom.

He was found guilty of first degree intentional homicide in December 2017 after a nearly two week trial. He was convicted of killing his wife Barbara in September 2016.

The jury in the case ultimately didn't believe the version of events that Kendhammer said happened the morning of September 16. He said that as he and his wife traveled down the road in their car, a pipe fell from a passing truck and smashed through the windshield and struck her in the head. She died the next day in a La Crosse hospital.

Several members on both sides of the family made statements during the approximately 90 minute hearing. Some spoke in favor of no parole for Todd, most, including one of his children, supported the possibility of parole.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke argued that Kendhammer should receive the maximum possible penalty - that Todd remain in prison for the rest of life.

Kendhammer's attorneys countered for the possibility of release.