Pablo Center at the Confluence announces 1st performer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence announced one of the acts for its inaugural season Friday.

The Tallest Man on Earth will perform on November 19, 2018. The center has its grand opening planned for September 22, with an all-day event and ticketed act that night.

News 18 reported in February, the center hopes to book as many as 18 acts for the first season. So far, 12 are tentatively booked.

Tickets for the November 19 show go on sale to the general public Friday, March 16 at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on its new website PabloCenter.org, which is set to go live on March 14.

The Tallest Man on Earth is Swedish musician Kristian Matsson, who has released four full-length albums since going solo ten years ago. Before that, he was the lead singer of the indie band Montezumas.

Press Release (Pablo Center at the Confluence)

Eau Claire, WI (March 9, 2018) - Pablo Center at the Confluence will be host to The Tallest Man On Earth on November 19, 2018, in its inaugural season. The Tallest Man On Earth’s five part series: When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground was announced as part its fall tour with a new song and video release. ?

"An Ocean" is the first song in a new series by The Tallest Man On Earth called When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground. Each song is a new, original studio recording and will include the simultaneous release of an accompanying video directed by Kristian Matsson. Both the music and videos are an ongoing project that will be produced as the series progresses during the winter, spring and summer of 2018 in Sweden and the US, with Matsson splitting his time behind the microphone and the camera. Beginning March 9 a song and video will be released each month.

A year ago Matsson began pursuing a vision, though he wasn’t quite sure what it was. Something about making music but getting away from the cycle of having to record a dozen songs and then wait almost a year for them to come out. Something too about making his own videos, an expansion on a long-time interest in photography and filmmaking. What came to be was A Light In Demos. Songs were recorded quickly, almost entirely on camera. Songs and videos were developed simultaneously at an unreasonable pace, which gave way to a frenetic energy that Matsson found exhilarating. The Light In Demos helped pave the way for When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground, which expands on the original concept by changing it in a few major ways. This time around songs will also be recorded in the studio allowing them to be properly mixed and mastered, additionally the songs will be released on their own and available wherever you listen to music.

The Tallest Man On Earth is also announcing When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground Tour in support of the project. The solo shows will take place in select cities worldwide. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 16 at 12 pm. Tickets can be purchased at Pablo Center at the Confluence’s new website PabloCenter.org, which is set to go live on March 14.