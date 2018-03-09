North High School students planning peaceful walkout Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

North High School students planning peaceful walkout Wednesday

By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Students from North High School plan to participate in a nation-wide walkout Wednesday. 

The purpose of the walkout, organized by junior Abby Green, is to take a stand as students of America who demand change in legislation for a safer learning environment. The walkout will fall on March 14, exactly one month since 17 people lost their lives in Parkland, Florida. 

According to a press release, the walkout will be completely silent and peaceful. It will start at 10 a.m. and last for 17 minutes. Students at Memorial High School are planning a similar walkout at the same time. 

