Thorp cheese-maker wins Best of Class at cheese championship

Thorp (WQOW) - The state of Wisconsin should consider re-branding itself the “World's Dairyland” after another highly successful showing at the World Championship Cheese Contest. And once again an area cheese-maker was at the top of their category.

Marieke Gouda in Thorp has some of the best Gouda in the world. Of the five medals they won at this week's championship, Marieke took third place in flavored cheeses with sweet or desert condiments, second and third place in mild Gouda, and first and third in flavored Gouda.

"I wouldn't say we expect to win, but we're really proud of our product, said Marieke Gouda General Manager Kim Rabuck. “We're constantly testing it, and making sure the quality is there."

The flavor that got them the gold: onion and garlic Gouda.

Wisconsin alone captured 40.5% of all awards winning 147 total. That's more than any other state or country. Along with Marieke Gouda, Wisconsin cheese-makers won 49 Best of Class awards out of 120 categories.