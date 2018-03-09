Beaver Dam wins D2 state semifinal in aggressive battle with Hortonville

GREEN BAY Wis. (WKOW) - The energy was high and the pace was fast in the Division 2 state semifinal won by Beaver Dam.

Both teams showed aggressiveness, but that led to 21 combined turnovers in the first half of play.

Beaver Dam took a 10 point lead into the locker room thanks in part to its 50 percent shooting percentage and a pair of three pointers. Hortonville was 0-2 from beyond the arc in the first half.

In the second half, the three-ball started falling for Hortonville as the Polar Bears cut the lead to five with 11 minutes remaining.

As the half went on, the Beaver Dam Golden Beavers showed their strength, extending their lead to 14 points with 4:30 to play.

Ultimately, Beaver Dam picked up a 54-43 victory over Hortonville to advance to the Division 2 state final on Saturday.

Maty Wilke led all scorers with 19 points in a game that featured 37 combined turnovers.