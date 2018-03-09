Eau Claire bakery editing its recipes after surge in vanilla prices

Vanilla and spice all is nice in a baker's world, except when they see vanilla bean prices increase.

Local bakers are holding off on making some of their most popular sweet treats because of the uptick in the price of the flavor enhancer.

According to studies, Madagascar has some of the top vanilla bean production areas in the world and after last year's cyclone hit main growing areas, the price of vanilla sky-rocketed.

Chic Sweets in Eau Claire makes an array of different deserts but almost all of them require vanilla flavoring. Owner of the bakery, Farrah Miller said she's turning away from baking with natural vanilla bean products in order to stay in budget.

"For vanilla bean itself, usually in a small container like this, there's about two stalks of vanilla bean and it normally was about $10 for a bottle and it's now $14.99. You can even go online to purchase these and a gallon of vanilla could cost you $250 which I could go through in about three months," Miller said.

Miller said she's been testing out almond flavoring in her recipes lately to help ease up her use of vanilla bean but still add extra flavor to her treats.

She said although her prices to make her products have increased, she doesn't plan to add additional charges for customers for purchasing cakes.