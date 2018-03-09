Collegiate Curling Championship takes place in the Chippewa Valley

College curling athletes are taking over Eau Claire's Curling Club Arena this weekend for the title of "Champion."

16 teams from across the country are in Eau Claire this weekend for the 2018 USA College Curling Championship. On Friday, the games kicked off with a grand opening ceremony before the events began.

Event Coordinator, Eric Rykal, said curling is most popular in Midwestern states, but he hopes more become interested in the sport especially since it was a spotlight in the Winter Olympics a few weeks ago.

"People can come on out to the competition this weekend. I think they can expect to see a little bit more of a laid back atmosphere in terms of competitive curling. It's college curling so it's a little bit more fun. Some of the universities will wear different fun uniforms and things like that," Rykal said.

The games officially started on Friday at noon and the champion will be crowned on Sunday evening.

The public is welcome to attend the free event. For more information on the championship, visit the Eau Claire Curling Club Facebook page.