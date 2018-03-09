North High students in adaptive music class show off their moves

Eau Claire (WQOW) - North High School was filled with dancing, singing and smiles as students with special needs put on a performance Friday.



The day students at North High have been working for, for five months finally arrived. Students in the adaptive music class all have disabilities, and Friday they had the chance to shine during their "Colorful Symphony" performance.



"That is excitement that I don't think you see very often. That is genuine excitement and that's hard to grasp that, and these students everyone of them has that. It's contagious" said Shauna Eilts, the director of the symphony.

Pamela Boss was also there, to see all of the excitement as she cheered on her son.

"He was over the moon excited. He's nonverbal, but he has an unspoken language and he was just ecstatic to come here today and perform" said Boss.



"There's nothing like music and dancing, it's like no other. It's like the universal language. Many of our students if they can't speak, they can smile and sing. And music does that to everybody it's just like the thing that makes us feel good and for them, I think it's what we needed today" said Eilts.

This was Eilts first time directing the show, and said it was a journey getting to the stage.



"I think the biggest struggle is just to keep in mind that we have to take baby steps. It's a process. We couldn't just go out and perform" said Eilts.

Eilts said there's a special reason as to why she's taken on the task.



"I think that everyone deserves to have a standing ovation in their life and feel like they're the top person and these students.This was it for them" said Eilts.



Eilts said she's excited to do another performance next year.