New Berlin Eisenhower hangs on in high-scoring thriller to beat Monroe

GREEN BAY, Wis (WKOW) - It was a high-scoring affair from the get go, but in the end the shots just fell more frequently for New Berlin Eisenhower when route to the Lions' 67-63 win over Monroe. 

Both teams came out on fire, with New Berlin Eisenhower shooting 9-15 from 3 in the first half and Monroe shooting 6-13 from beyond the arc. 

The N.B. Eisenhower Lions took a 38-34 lead into intermission.

New Berlin Eisenhower opened the 2nd half on a 7-0 run, but Monroe answered with a 3 with 15:28 to play.

With 7 minutes to play, the Lions opened up a 10-point lead, but by the 4:30 mark the lead was cut back to four. 

With under a minute to play, Monroe cut that lead down to three, but they couldn't finish it off.

New Berlin Eisenhower moves on to face Beaver Dam in the Division 2 state title game Tuesday.



 

