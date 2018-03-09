State leaders try to sell Foxconn to Chippewa Valley businesses

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- As Foxconn moves closer to breaking ground in southeast Wisconsin, state officials are trying to convince Chippewa Valley businesses they'll see a piece of the pie.



Friday, representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Administration and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation held a discussion in Chippewa Falls with local business leaders. As News 18 has reported, Foxconn has agreed to build a $10 billion plant in Racine County. While a lot of the specifics are still up in the air, state officials said businesses of every size could have an opportunity to make a profit from the plant.



"So they're not as big to be able to compete at that level, but maybe they can supply a part to a supplier for Foxconn," said Jela Trask with WEDC.



As News 18 reported earlier this week, the latest Marquette Law School poll found people in northwest Wisconsin are most skeptical the Foxconn deal will be worth it in the long run. Matt Moroney, of the Department of Administration, said he has encountered skepticism in his travels, but expect that to change as more details become public.



"We are seeing a lot of, hey let's wait and see. We don't know a lot about this yet. What do they exactly produce, what are their exact needs? I think as things become way more public, I think everyone will definitely see the optimism start to pick up," said Moroney.



Today, Trask and Moroney said Foxconn would be looking at suppliers registered on the state supply chain marketplace. For more information, click here.

