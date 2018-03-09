Ex-Wausau East tech director pleads not guilty in student sex assault

Wausau (WAOW) -- The former director of Wausau East High School's audio/video tech crew pleaded not guilty Friday to having sexual contact with a teenage girl in the school, according to online Marathon County court records.

Kurtis Hornby, 45, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years old in an incident prosecutors say that took place between Nov. 1, 2016 and June 1 in the school auditorium.

No trial date was immediately set.

The girl, 15 at the time, told investigators Hornby reached under her shirt and touched her breast and trailed his fingers down her back and put his hand under the waist band of her pants, the criminal complaint said.

"Victim said that each time Hornby touched or tried to touch her, it would begin with a hug," the complaint said.

Police interviewed Hornby about the accusations Sept. 6, but the complaint, which was filed Jan. 18, gives no details about what he told them.