Calumet Co. deputy honored for life saving actions

Calumet County (WBAY) -- Gold Cross Ambulance honors a Calumet County Sheriff's Deputy for his life-saving actions.

Linda Kieso is alive thanks to Calumet County Sheriff's Deputy Will Pearson. It was back on November 29th, Dick's Family Foods in the Village of Sherwood, when their paths crossed.

"I put something in the back seat and I turned around and I tripped over the curb. I was parked next to the curb, tripped over it and fell and that's all it wrote," says Kieso.

"I was in the area, coincidentally for a different call for service, when this call came out. It initially came out as a female who fell and broke her arm," adds Dep. Pearson.

But as Pearson arrived, he quickly realized this was more than just a fall and broken arm.

According to him, "As I started making a more in detail assessment of what was going on, determined there was actually more blood loss than we even thought there was."

Equipped with a tourniquet, he was trained to use just four months before, Dep. Pearson applied it to Linda Kieso's arm to stop the bleeding.

She says, "He applied the tourniquet right away and he said it's going to hurt a lot. He said if it doesn't hurt, it's not working, so it did hurt a lot."

But the pain, according to Dr. Ray Gerogen one of the trauma surgeons from ThedaCare who treated Kieso, saved her life. Her broken bone dislocated and severed the biggest blood vessel in her arm. She was losing massive amounts of blood.

Dr. Gerogen says, "Applying that tourniquet, not only applying it in the proper position but with the proper amount of tension, clearly life-saving."

And a lesson on the importance of tourniquet and how everyone should learn how to use them.