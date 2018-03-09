Milwaukee PD's highest-ranking woman felt calling to police academy

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Law enforcement is a profession dominated by men, but Milwaukee’s highest-ranking female officer is making a name for herself in the department.

Leslie Thiele grew up in Milwaukee and went to UW-Madison to study law. But in 1996, she found her true calling as a police officer. Twenty-two years later, she’s one of five inspectors within the department.

According to MPD, 16.6 percent of their force is made of women. They said that’s 3.6 percent higher than the national average.

Thiele has been married for 20 years to her husband who she met in the academy. They have two teenage sons.