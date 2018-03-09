Eau Claire man charged with stealing squad car

Criminal charges were filed Friday against the man accused of stealing an Eau Claire state trooper's squad car.

Joshua Robertson was pulled over in January for speeding and having a dark tint on his windows. Officials said a police dog sniffed out nearly two pounds of meth, worth about $40,000.

Troopers say while they were bagging evidence Robertson, who was handcuffed, managed to get in the front seat of the squad car and drive off. They say he drove about eight miles, before abandoning it and running off. He was caught several days later.

Robertson is charged with felony escape, car theft and other charges. He will be in court March 20.