Appleton North shows strong defense in D1 semifinal win over Arrowhead

Green Bay- What started as a low-scoring affair between two Division 1 schools turned into a double-digit victory for Appleton North with a 52-38 win over No. 1-seeded Arrowhead.

Appleton North began the game on 6-0 run. It took Arrowhead over seven minutes to get on the board.

At one point Appleton North lead 10-2, but Arrowhead went on a roll and narrowed the deficit to three. Appleton North pulled away again slightly and took a 22-16 lead into the locker room.

Arrowhead scored first after the break on a quick lay in. Appleton North returned the favor on the other end to make it 24-18. Appleton would extend its lead to double digits, 29-18 before making another run and making it 34-20.

Arrowhead was never able to get the deficit back to single digits as Appleton North advances to play for a state title Saturday evening.

Sydney Levy (Appleton North) led all scorers with 20 points.