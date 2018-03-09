Mukwonago shows grit in physical D1 semifinal victory

Green Bay - A Back-and-forth battle results in a trip to the state championship game for the Mukwonago Indians.

The Indians and Oak Creek swapped the lead four times in the first half, and an Oak Creek 3-pointer at the buzzer sent them to the locker room with a 3-point lead.

Coming out of intermission, the intensity grew and so did the desire to take on Appleton North in the state title game.

Oak Creek extended its lead to four, but Mukwonago scrapped right back and re-took the lead going up by five around the eight minute mark.

Oak Creek began to foul, which allowed Mukwonago to extend its lead to double digits, going up 10 with 2:15 left. Oak Creek drove it right down the court for a bucket and a free throw to slim the lead to seven.

That's a close as it would get - Mukwonago won 58-48 to advance to the Division 1 state title game against Appleton North Saturday evening.