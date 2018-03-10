Bangor wins Division 5 Girls State Championship

(Green Bay) - The Bangor Cardinals are the WIAA Division 5 state champions after a 39-29 win over the Black Hawk Warriors.



Scoring was hard to come by for Black Hawk in the first half scoring 11 points while shooting 15 percent from the field. Bangor put down 50 percent of its shots in the half. The Cardinals went into the break leading 20-11.

In the second half, Black Hawk narrowed Bangor's lead to 5 points with 13:08 to play. Bangor would extend it back to back 9, but the Warriors came crawling right back to tie it with just over five minutes to play.

Bangor would respond with five straight points to make it 32-27.

Bangor struggled to make free throws down the stretch, but hit just enough to build an 8-point lead with one minute to play.

When the dust settled, Bangor came out on top with a 39-29 win to capture the WIAA Division 5 state championship.

Emma Wittmershaus led all scorers with 9 points.