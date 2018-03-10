Aquinas dominates en route to Division 4 crown

GREEN BAY- Aquinas showed dominance en route to the Blugolds' 68-52 win over Melrose-Mindoro in the D4 state championship game.

It took nearly three minutes to get points on the board in the D4 title game. The first bucket of the game was a three pointer from Emily Herzberg for Melrose-Mindoro.

Then, Aquinas went on a roll, scoring 15 unanswered and opening up a 19-5 lead with 5:10 to play in the first half.

Aquinas took a 28-13 lead into half.

In the second half, it was more of the same for the Blugolds - at one point extending their lead to 25.

The Mustangs could not fight their way back into contention.

Erika Simmons for Melrose-Mindoro led all scorers with 14 points. Three Blugolds each had 13 points; Jessa Peterson, Madessa Collins and Kyah Steiner.