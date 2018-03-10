Chippewa Valley Technical College offers new course on beekeeping

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The buzz about beekeeping is growing nationwide and Chippewa Valley Technical College is offering a new course for anyone interested in having their own bee hive.

This is the first time the college is offering a beekeeping class.



Adam Wehling the Dean of Agriculture and Energy Transportation said 50 students are enrolled in the course, and there's even a wait list. Wehling said he's happy so many people are interested in beekeeping.

"There's a lot of concern right now about bee's.There's ups and downs as far as the bee population goes, so what we're trying to do is raise educated people that can raise healthy bees, because there are a lot of people out there that aren't just sure how to raise the bees properly and their bees just don't survive," said Wehling.

Wehling said students will be able to purchase a hive and bee colony, so they can practice their beekeeping. He hopes to have an advanced bee keeping class next year.