Annual ice skating competition in Eau Claire grows over the years

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Ice skaters from all over the area have come to Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire this weekend, in hopes to leave with a medal.

The 29th annual figure skating competition kicked off Friday with free skating. The competition is a three day event with individual and synchronized skating.



Angie Southworth, the Competition Chair for the Eau Claire Figure Skating Club, told News 18 this year's competition has grown from years past.



"This year our competition is actually bigger. I don't know if it's because it's an Olympic year, but we are up about 50 skaters and we're up four synchro teams this year," said Southworth.

Southworth said her favorite event to watch is the synchronized skating which starts Sunday.