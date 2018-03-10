Hundreds of runners participate in Eau Claire's annual Shamrock Shuffle

Eau Claire (WQOW)- It might technically still be winter, but Eau Claire's annual Shamrock Shuffle brought out hundreds of people with a whole lotta spring in their step.

The 5K race is hosted by the UW-Eau Claire's Recreation and Sport Facilities Department and has been around for 20 years.



The shuffle is made up of three events; the 5K, which is open to to everyone, a 1K for ages three to ten and .1k toddler, for children just walking up to the age of two.



Brittany Wold, the fitness coordinator for the college, told News 18 this year's event brought in 700 people.

"I think it's one of the first 5K's in the area and so it attracts people wanting to kick off their fitness season. I think it's also attractive that we have events for literally for any person in the family," said Wold.

Wold said the 5K started at UWEC's upper campus and ended at the Mcphee Center.