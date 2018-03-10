Marshall wins D3 state title with strong second half performance

GREEN BAY - A quick start and a strong second half was what it took for Marshall to win the D3 state title 63-55 against Amherst.

Marshall started out hot, jumping out to a 12-4 lead early in the game. Amherst battled back and it was game on - with the lead trading hands three times in the first half.

Coming out of the gates in the second half, it was all Marshall - scoring 12 unanswered points to give the Cardinals a 42-31 lead.

The Amherst Falcons were not ready to see their season end in a loss, as they battled back to make it 46-42 halfway through the second half.

The back and forth continues, but thanks to hitting free throws in the final moments, Marshall was able to claim the title and the coveted gold ball for the D3 state title.

Mia Mortel (Marshall) led all scorers with 19 points. Marshall went 13-19 from the charity stripe.