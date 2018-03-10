HS Sports - Saturday

The Mustangs finish as State runners up in Division 4

The Warriors advance to State for the first time since 1972

Peter Brookshaw scores 34 points as Prescott advances back to State

The Macks return to State for the third straight season

BOYS HS BASKETBALL

WIAA Sectional Finals

Division 3

(1) WISCONSIN DELLS 76

(1) PRESCOTT 86

PHS: Peter Brookshaw 34 points, Joe Roosen 19, Parker Nielsen 17

Cardinals: third trip to State in last four seasons

Division 4

(3) DURAND 44

(1) CLEAR LAKE 51

Warriors: first trip to State since 1972

Division 5

(1) SOUTH SHORE 48

(3) McDONELL CENTRAL 62

MCD: Hayden Baughman 17 points, Charlie Bleskachek 13, Cory Hoglund 11

Macks: third straight trip to State

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL

WIAA State Championship

Division 4

(2) MELROSE-MINDORO 52

(1) LA CROSSE AQUINAS 68

Mustangs: Erika Simmons 14 points, Calette Lockington 12