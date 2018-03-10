HS Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
BOYS HS BASKETBALL
WIAA Sectional Finals
Division 3

(1) WISCONSIN DELLS   76
(1) PRESCOTT   86
PHS: Peter Brookshaw 34 points, Joe Roosen 19, Parker Nielsen 17
Cardinals: third trip to State in last four seasons

Division 4

(3) DURAND   44
(1) CLEAR LAKE   51
Warriors: first trip to State since 1972

Division 5

(1) SOUTH SHORE   48
(3) McDONELL CENTRAL   62
MCD: Hayden Baughman 17 points, Charlie Bleskachek 13, Cory Hoglund 11
Macks: third straight trip to State

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
WIAA State Championship
Division 4

(2) MELROSE-MINDORO   52
(1) LA CROSSE AQUINAS   68
Mustangs: Erika Simmons 14 points, Calette Lockington 12

