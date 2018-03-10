HS Sports - Saturday

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
WIAA Sectional Finals
Division 3
(1) WISCONSIN DELLS 76
(1) PRESCOTT 86
PHS: Peter Brookshaw 34 points, Joe Roosen 19, Parker Nielsen 17
Cardinals: third trip to State in last four seasons
Division 4
(3) DURAND 44
(1) CLEAR LAKE 51
Warriors: first trip to State since 1972
Division 5
(1) SOUTH SHORE 48
(3) McDONELL CENTRAL 62
MCD: Hayden Baughman 17 points, Charlie Bleskachek 13, Cory Hoglund 11
Macks: third straight trip to State
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
WIAA State Championship
Division 4
(2) MELROSE-MINDORO 52
(1) LA CROSSE AQUINAS 68
Mustangs: Erika Simmons 14 points, Calette Lockington 12