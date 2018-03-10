Man found dead after violent kidnapping, hours-long standoff in Milwaukee

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A man was found dead Saturday afternoon when officers went into a home on the city’s north side following a violent kidnapping that spanned at least three separate crime scenes and left two others injured.

The 34-year-old man found dead inside a home on the 2500 block of North 17th Street had holed himself up inside the residence for several hours. Officers who’d forced their way inside the home hours earlier rescued a child and a woman who’d been beaten, interim police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a late morning news conference. At the same time of the rescue, two men were taken into custody, he said.

The beaten woman and another man had been kidnapped nearly 36 hours earlier from a home near 7700 North 60th Street by three armed men, officials said. The kidnappers took the pair to another home on the 4800 block of North 56th Street, ransacked the place and shot the man, “leaving that subject for dead,” Morales said.

The shooting victim survived his injuries, the chief said.

The kidnappers then took the woman to the home on North 17th Street, beginning the standoff with police at about 1 a.m. It’s not clear when officers barged in to rescue the child and woman and to take two of the kidnappers into custody. The third man remained inside the home, and crisis negotiators and a tactical team were called in.

Morales said the man who remained in the home had several weapons, including an assault rifle.

"Less-than-lethal chemical agents were placed into the residence in an attempt to get the suspect out," Morales said. “He has made threats he will not go back to jail again."

Police said several family members also tried to help get the man out, to no avail. Officers later found his body inside the home at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.