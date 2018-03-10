Beaver Dam wins 2nd straight Div. 2 championship

GREEN BAY - Two players in double digits led Beaver Dam to the Division 2 state title over New Berlin Eisenhower Saturday night.

New Berlin Eisenhower started the game on a 5-0 run. The Beaver Dam Beavers answered with 5 straight of their own.

Turnovers were a big piece of the puzzle in the first half, with New Berlin Eisenhower giving up the rock 14 times, compared to only times by Beaver Dam.

Paige Schumann lead Beaver Dam, and all scorers, with 10 points at the break.

In the second half, Beaver Dam opened on a 8-0 run to open up a 28-16 advantage.

Then New Berlin Eisenhower started a comeback thanks to back-to-back threes to make it 30-24, but Beaver Dam would grow the lead once again, taking a 10 point advantage with 5:25 to play.

The New Berlin Eisenhower Lions battled back, narrowing the deficit to 6 with 2:00 left. That's as close as it would get. Beaver Dam would go on to win 51-41.

Maty Wilke led the way with 16 points, while Paige Schumann added 14 to give the Golden Beavers their second straight state title.