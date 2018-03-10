Green Bay schools, PD host community round table about school safety

Green Bay (WBAY) -- Green Bay Area Public School District Superintendent, Michelle Langenfeld says the conversation made on Saturday was "the beginning of a critical conversation for each and every community member."

More than 100 people, from parents, to politicians and board members, weighed in on a proposal to bring armed guards into Green Bay Area Public Schools. This idea was proposed last month by Police Chief Andrew Smith.

"I put a proposal up a couple of weeks ago about having an armed, retired police officer in all our schools. I think there is some very strong feelings about that and I want to hear what people's ideas are," said Smith.

Putting armed guards in public schools would be expensive and is controversial.

The chief says he wants to do what's best for student's safety and is open to suggestions.

"It's important to me that the best idea wins. This is what I think is missing from the piece of the puzzle of school security, which is having an armed police officer at the door or to meet that threat right at the threshold of the door. Not give the person the opportunity commit all these heinous crimes we have been seeing," said Smith.

Groups and moderators came together with a goal of making sure ideas are heard, talked about and debated.

One parent, Brad Hopp tells us that action needs to happen sooner than later, before tragedy strikes close to home.

"Time is something we don't have a lot of right now. We need to act efficiently and effectively now. We can't wait for a legislation solution on this. We can't wait for the government to tell us how we are suppose to handle this," said Hopp.

The school board is taking every suggestion into consideration right away to come up with a plan of action to protect students.

The next round table discussion will be on Monday, April 16 starting at 6 p.m. at West High School in Green Bay.