9-year-old girl shot, killed in Milwaukee - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

9-year-old girl shot, killed in Milwaukee

Posted:

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A 9-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon in a shooting inside a home on the city's northwest side.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department, officers began questioning the girl's parents after responding to the 12:10 p.m. shooting inside a home near North 38th Street and West Ruby Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately clear. 

The girl was pronounced dead at an area hospital. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.