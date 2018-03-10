UPDATE: Milwaukee girl, 9, shot and killed by brother

Update (WISN) -- Milwaukee police identified a 9-year-old girl who died in a Saturday shooting inside a home on the city's northwest side as Miyanna Jelks.

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed the victim's minor brother accidentally shot her," according to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said the brother was taken to the Milwaukee County Children's Court Center.

Police also revealed that Jelks' parents, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, were arrested on multiple charges, and that the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days for review.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday inside a home near North 38th Street and West Ruby Avenue.

The girl was pronounced dead at an area hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

POSTED: SATURDAY, MARCH 10, 2018

