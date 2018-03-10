Understanding changes to state tax credit this year

Madison (WKOW) -- The deadline to file your taxes is just about a month away and this year, there's a change in a law that's impacts who qualifies for the Wisconsin Homestead Credit.

Debra Stevenson has been filling her taxes at the Richard Dilley Center in Madison for more than a decade

"I've been coming here for eleven years and they do a great job. Perfect," she told 27 News.

Even though she was there more than an hour, Stevenson says the center makes filing her taxes a little less taxing.

"They have good employees here and they have fast service," she said.

More than 100 volunteers are working there to help people like Stevenson. This year, a new state law is changing how people qualify for an important tax credit.

"In the past they did not have to have income from a job, the income could come from any source," said Deb Neubauer, a UW-Extension Family Living Educator.

Neubauer says people with disabilities, people who are at least 62-years-old, and people who have had a job in the past year all qualify for the Homestead Credit, which can help save money.

"We're talking about, you know, families that are on extreme limited incomes, every dollar counts. Whether or not you're talking about the homestead credit, a couple of hundred dollars or fifteen hundred dollars, it all matters," she said.

Experts say the sooner you can file the better.

"You'll get your refund faster, but also you just eliminate that opportunity for it to be stolen, because the longer you wait there's that opportunity that somebody might file on your behalf," Neubauer said.

To find a tax center near you, visit myfreetaxes.com. You can also call the Department of Revenue at (608) 266-2486.