Appleton North Lightning strike early, often en route to D1 title

GREEN BAY - Appleton North started strong and never looked back winning big in the final game of the WIAA Girls Basketball Tournament and claiming the Division 1 state title.

Appleton North started out 10-0 run to begin the game The Lightning would grow the lead to 13-2. That's when Mukwonago found its groove, narrowing the deficit to 4, 13-9.

The Lightning put up 15 threes in the first half, only making three of them, but it was still enough for Appleton North to take a 23-17 lead into the locker room.

Appleton North went on a 18-4 run to open the 2nd half which resulted in a 20-point lead - and the deficit remained close to that for the remainder of the game.

Sydney Levy lead the lightning with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

Appleton North wins the Division 1 title, 45-32.