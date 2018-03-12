3/12: UWEC Continuing Education Program

Eau Claire (UWEC CONTINUING EDUCATION PROGRAM) - In one month, UW Eau Claire's Continuing Education Program is hosting their 'Sales Skills Training to Transform your Business' seminar.
It's happening April 13th (9am-4pm) at UW-Eau Claire.
Sales Skills Training to Transform Your Business:
Learn tips for prospecting and lead follow ups in sales. Take time to build on the skills that result in new customers, shorter sales cycles, and high-margin add-on business.
Key Program Information
Categories: Professional and Workforce Development, Business and Continuing Education
Program Type: Non-Credit
Delivery Format: Face-to-Face
Next Session: Friday, April 13, 2018 in Eau Claire
Schedule: April 13, 2018 9:00am to 4:00pm
Who Should Attend: Current or aspiring sales representatives, sales managers and customer service professionals.
Program Description: Strengthen your sales and customer service skills
It is important to have skilled sales representatives in order to generate new business leads in today's competitive and global economy. Yet, industry statistics indicate that 75% of these leads are never contacted and 55% of sales professionals are not meeting quota. Potential of improving sales skills is valuable to the success of the individual as well as the organization as a whole.
You'll learn how to:
Key in on specific steps within the sales process
Identify new prospects by using technology
Adapt your sales methods based on different behavioral styles of your customers
Understand customer needs by asking appropriate questions
Provide solutions that effectively demonstrate your product or service
Identify best ways to gain commitment and close sales
Build long-term relationships with clients
Practice successful habits to enhance future sales ability
Develop new ideas to propel your career
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.