3/12: UWEC Continuing Education Program

Eau Claire (UWEC CONTINUING EDUCATION PROGRAM) - In one month, UW Eau Claire's Continuing Education Program is hosting their 'Sales Skills Training to Transform your Business' seminar.

It's happening April 13th (9am-4pm) at UW-Eau Claire.

Sales Skills Training to Transform Your Business:

Learn tips for prospecting and lead follow ups in sales. Take time to build on the skills that result in new customers, shorter sales cycles, and high-margin add-on business.

Key Program Information

Categories: Professional and Workforce Development, Business and Continuing Education

Program Type: Non-Credit

Delivery Format: Face-to-Face

Next Session: Friday, April 13, 2018 in Eau Claire

Schedule: April 13, 2018 9:00am to 4:00pm

Who Should Attend: Current or aspiring sales representatives, sales managers and customer service professionals.

Program Description: Strengthen your sales and customer service skills

It is important to have skilled sales representatives in order to generate new business leads in today's competitive and global economy. Yet, industry statistics indicate that 75% of these leads are never contacted and 55% of sales professionals are not meeting quota. Potential of improving sales skills is valuable to the success of the individual as well as the organization as a whole.

You'll learn how to:

Key in on specific steps within the sales process

Identify new prospects by using technology

Adapt your sales methods based on different behavioral styles of your customers

Understand customer needs by asking appropriate questions

Provide solutions that effectively demonstrate your product or service

Identify best ways to gain commitment and close sales

Build long-term relationships with clients

Practice successful habits to enhance future sales ability

Develop new ideas to propel your career