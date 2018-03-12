New details emerge in Barron County assault

UPDATE:

Barron County (WQOW) - Doctors said a Barron County woman may lose vision in one of her eyes after an attack she said continued for hours, and left her with many fractured and shattered bones.



The woman told investigators she was trying to convince Jason Rush to get treatment for meth addiction when he got angry. She said last Thursday he threw her to the ground and stomped on her stomach several times.



The next night, she said he repeatedly struck her with his fists and an aluminum pipe for about two hours. She said she lost consciousness, and when she came to, he was still beating her.



Rush faces charges of domestic abuse, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and intimidating a victim.

He returns to court March 22.

Barron County (WQOW) - One person is in the hospital, and another is behind bars following a weekend assault in Barron County.

On Saturday, shortly before 3 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to Lakeview Medical Center for a female who was assaulted.

According to police, Jason Rush, 34, of Haugen was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and bail jumping from a domestic abuse that took place earlier that night.

The victim from Haugen, was transported to another hospital where she remains with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Barron County Sheriff's office said if you know someone who needs help please reach out by calling our Barron County Domestic Abuse Advocate Kristy Moran at 715-537-6334 or 911 if the incident is happening now.