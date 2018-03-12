Suspect arrested, victim hospitalized after weekend assault in Barron Co.

Barron County (WQOW) - One person is in the hospital, and another is behind bars following a weekend assault in Barron County.

On Saturday, shortly before 3 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to Lakeview Medical Center for a female who was assaulted.

According to police, Jason Rush, 34, of Haugen was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and bail jumping from a domestic abuse that took place earlier that night.

The victim from Haugen, was transported to another hospital where she remains with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Barron County Sheriff's office said if you know someone who needs help please reach out by calling our Barron County Domestic Abuse Advocate Kristy Moran at 715-537-6334 or 911 if the incident is happening now.