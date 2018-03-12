Police search for man after Monday morning armed robbery in town of Union

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are looking for information after a Monday morning armed robbery in Eau Claire.

According to police, the robbery happened at 4:25 Monday morning at the Holiday gas station on Truax Blvd. in the town of Union.

Police said a man went into the gas station dressed in all black clothing, wearing a black winter ski mask and showed a gun. Money and other items were stolen before the man took off on foot.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on this case to call them or the local Crime Stoppers tip line at 715-874-TIPS (8477). This would include anyone who lives in the area or was traveling near the area at the time of the robbery and saw something they believe was suspicious