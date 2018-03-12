UPDATE: Charges filed against man allegedly behind armed robbery in Union

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An armed robbery charge was filed Monday against the teenager accused of last week's robbery of a rural Eau Claire convenience store.

A judge set 17-year-old Jason Allen's bond at $50,000.

According to the criminal complaint, an acquaintance told police that he declined Allen's request to help him rob the Holiday Gas Station on Truax Lane.

That person told police Allen was upset because he was recently ripped off when he sold his Xbox, because the buyer gave him counterfeit money. He also said Allen indicated he waited in a snowbank for two hours until there were no customers at the gas station.

Investigators said Allen, armed with an apparent BB pistol, got away with more than $300 and also demanded some cookies.



Allen will return to court next week.



UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday morning at a Holiday gas station at 6123 Truax Lane in the Town of Union. That's off of Highway 312.

Eau Claire Sheriff Ron Cramer said Jason Michael Allen, 17, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon without incident.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department says a man went into the gas station at 4:25 a.m. dressed in all black clothing, wearing a black winter ski mask and showed a gun. Money and other items were stolen before he took off on foot.

Sheriff's officials say they found additional evidence linking him to the crime at his rural Eau Claire County Home. He was in court Friday morning. His next court date is not available at this time.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are looking for information after a Monday morning armed robbery in Eau Claire.

According to police, the robbery happened at 4:25 Monday morning at the Holiday gas station at 6123 Truax Lane in the town of Union.

Police said a man went into the gas station dressed in all black clothing, wearing a black winter ski mask and showed a gun. Money and other items were stolen before the man took off on foot.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on this case to call them or the local Crime Stoppers tip line at 715-874-TIPS (8477). This would include anyone who lives in the area or was traveling near the area at the time of the robbery and saw something they believe was suspicious