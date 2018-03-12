UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to Town of Union armed robbery

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday morning at a Holiday gas station at 6123 Truax Lane in the Town of Union. That's off of Highway 312.

Eau Claire Sheriff Ron Cramer said Jason Michael Allen, 17, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon without incident.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department says a man went into the gas station at 4:25 a.m. dressed in all black clothing, wearing a black winter ski mask and showed a gun. Money and other items were stolen before he took off on foot.

Sheriff's officials say they found additional evidence linking him to the crime at his rural Eau Claire County Home. He was in court Friday morning. His next court date is not available at this time.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are looking for information after a Monday morning armed robbery in Eau Claire.

According to police, the robbery happened at 4:25 Monday morning at the Holiday gas station at 6123 Truax Lane in the town of Union.

Police said a man went into the gas station dressed in all black clothing, wearing a black winter ski mask and showed a gun. Money and other items were stolen before the man took off on foot.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on this case to call them or the local Crime Stoppers tip line at 715-874-TIPS (8477). This would include anyone who lives in the area or was traveling near the area at the time of the robbery and saw something they believe was suspicious